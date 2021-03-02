Police probe vehicle damage

At approximately 6 p.m., March 1, a damage to property complaint was made at a business in the 3200 block of east 23rd Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Reported damaged was a vehicle that was parked and unattended in the parking lot.

It appeared an unknown person caused damage to the passenger side of the vehicle by scratching it with a key or similar item. Estimated damage is $500.

- Tribune staff

