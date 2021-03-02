Police probe vehicle damage

At approximately 6 p.m., March 1, a damage to property complaint was made at a business in the 3200 block of east 23rd Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Reported damaged was a vehicle that was parked and unattended in the parking lot.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
It appeared an unknown person caused damage to the passenger side of the vehicle by scratching it with a key or similar item. Estimated damage is $500.
- Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.