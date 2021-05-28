 Skip to main content
Police probe vehicle theft
Police News

At approximately 3:40 p.m. May 27, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residential parking lot in the 700 block of west 11th Street, Fremont Police said.

The vehicle is described as a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata bearing Nebraska license plates 5-D7451.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. May 26 and 3:30 p.m. May 27.

