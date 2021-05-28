Police probe vehicle theft

At approximately 3:40 p.m. May 27, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residential parking lot in the 700 block of west 11th Street, Fremont Police said.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The vehicle is described as a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata bearing Nebraska license plates 5-D7451.
The vehicle is believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. May 26 and 3:30 p.m. May 27.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.