Police probe vehicle theft

At approximately 5 p.m., March 2, a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 900 block of south Platte Avenue.
The vehicle is described as a gray 2018 Jeep Wrangler, Fremont Police reported. The vehicle was recently purchased from Baxter dealership so there is no license plate information.
- Tribune staff
