Police probe wheelchair theft

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Sept. 28, a theft was reported at a residence in the 300 block of west Military Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Reported stolen was a blue- and orange-colored TiLite brand, non-motorized wheelchair. The wheelchair had been sitting outside the residence when it was taken. Estimated value of the wheelchair is $4,500.
