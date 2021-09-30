 Skip to main content
Police probe wheelchair theft
Police News

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Sept. 28, a theft was reported at a residence in the 300 block of west Military Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Reported stolen was a blue- and orange-colored TiLite brand, non-motorized wheelchair. The wheelchair had been sitting outside the residence when it was taken. Estimated value of the wheelchair is $4,500.

