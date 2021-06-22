Police probe window damage

At approximately 1:55 p.m., June 21, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 1500 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Reported damaged were two windows on the backside of the residence. It is not certain what caused the damage. Estimated damage amount is $750.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.