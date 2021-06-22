 Skip to main content
Police probe window damage
Police probe window damage

Police News

At approximately 1:55 p.m., June 21, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 1500 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Reported damaged were two windows on the backside of the residence. It is not certain what caused the damage. Estimated damage amount is $750.

