Police report 2-vehicle accident
editor's pick top story

Police report 2-vehicle accident

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 2:30 p.m., May 28, a two-vehicle personal injury collision occurred at the intersection of First and Bell streets, Fremont Police reported.

The driver of a 2013 Nissan Murano, traveling south on Bell Street, allegedly violated a red traffic light and struck a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling east on First Street.

The impact caused the Nissan Murano go off the roadway and strike a street sign and a residence in the 1200 block of east First Street. The street sign is valued at $50 and damage to the residence was estimated at $10,000. Both cars involved in the crash were a total loss.

The driver of the Nissan, a 20-year-old man, was transported with leg pain to Methodist Fremont Health. A 48-year-old passenger in that vehicle also was taken to the hospital, complaining of upper torso pain.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, reported leg pain, but wasn’t transported.

Tags

