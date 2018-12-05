Police responded to a property damage complaint after someone appeared to have attempted to break into a parked car on Tuesday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, at approximately 11 p.m. a damage to property complaint was taken in the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
The victim reported that her vehicle, a 2018 Ford Escape, was parked and unoccupied and it appeared that someone tried to pry the driver’s door open causing damage to the vehicle.
Nothing was initially reported stolen and damage to the victim’s vehicle is estimated at $1,000.