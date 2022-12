Fremont Police responded to a disturbance at about 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the 200 block of North Clarkson Avenue.

They’d received information that an individual was screaming and shooting a rifle toward the street.

Police said the area was secured and certain facilities were put on lockdown.

It was determined that the gun was a BB gun and the person was experiencing a mental health crisis. The incident ended at approximately 9 a.m. peacefully without injury.