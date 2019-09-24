The Fremont Police Department responded to two reports of damage to property on Monday.
At approximately 8:35 a.m., a damage to property report was made at a residence in the 1500 block of north Platte Avenue. The victim reported that his vehicle, a 2010 Ford Mustang, was parked and unattended on the street in front of the residence when someone smashed the front windshield. Damage is estimated at $400.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., a damage to property report was made a residence in the 1800 block of Austin Lane. The victim reported that his vehicle, a 1998 Infinity, was parked on the street in front of the residence when someone smashed the front windshield. Boot prints on the hood of the vehicle suggest that the perpetrator broke the windshield by stomping on it. Damage is estimated at $400.