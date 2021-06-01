Police search for man in possible attempted abduction

Fremont Police are looking for a man in connection with the possible attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl last week.

The incident allegedly occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the 600 block of North Main Street.

Police said the girl reported that she was walking in this area when a man she doesn’t know attempted to talk to her.

She ignored him. The man then grabbed the girl by the left wrist and attempted to grab her near her neck with his other hand.

The girl was able to free herself and kick the man in the stomach. The girl then went into a nearby business and the man left the area in an undetermined direction of travel.

Police said the man is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall with “sleeve” tattoos on his arms and a tattoo on his neck.

No further descriptive information is available on the tattoos.

The man was believed to have been wearing a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

Those who wish to remain anonymous also can call Crime Stoppers at (402) 727-4002 or text CRIMES (274637) with the keyword FPDCRIME.

