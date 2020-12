At approximately 6 p.m. Dec. 29, a shoplifting complaint was made at a business in the 2700 block of east 23rd Avenue north.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was reported that a white male, believed to be in his early 20s, ran out of the store with a green-colored Titanium Plasma Cutter valued at approximately $800.

The man was observed getting into a newer blue colored Chevrolet Malibu occupied by two other people before leaving the scene, Fremont Police reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0