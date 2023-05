At 8:03 a.m. on Monday, May 15, Fremont Police officers responded to a prior burglary to a business in the 2300 block of North Laverna Street.

A press release said force was used to gain entry and the estimated loss is undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information may contact the police department’s non-emergency number, 402-727-2677, or CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002, or report it by using the NP3 app. Refer to case #2166.