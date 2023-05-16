The Fremont Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at about 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The incident took place in a parking lot located in the 800 block of East 23rd Street and resulted in someone being hospitalized due to injuries sustained, a press release said.

Anyone with information may contact the Fremont Police Department at any of the following: its non-emergency number at 402-727-2677, CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002, or report it by using the P3 app. Refer to case #2150. You may receive a cash reward and your identity may remain anonymous.