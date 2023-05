Fremont Police officers responding to the 2000 block of Rademakers Way on Sunday, May 14, found a couple lost sheep at that location.

Pictures were posted to the Fremont Police Department’s Facebook page in hopes of locating an owner.

Anyone with information may contact FPD at 402-727-2677 and ask to speak to an officer or a Community Service Officer. Refer to case #2156 when providing information.