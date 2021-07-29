 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek shoplifting suspects
editor's pick top story

Police seek shoplifting suspects

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:15 p.m., July 28, a theft by shoplifting complaint was made at a business in the 1600 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was reported that four suspects entered the business and took several items including DeWalt brand impact wrenches, drivers and drills and then left the store.

The suspects were described as four black males driving two different cars, a gray Ford Fusion and a black, four-door sedan, unknown make or model. Estimated loss is $3,000.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces fraud charges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News