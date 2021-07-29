Police seek shoplifting suspects

At approximately 2:15 p.m., July 28, a theft by shoplifting complaint was made at a business in the 1600 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

It was reported that four suspects entered the business and took several items including DeWalt brand impact wrenches, drivers and drills and then left the store.

The suspects were described as four black males driving two different cars, a gray Ford Fusion and a black, four-door sedan, unknown make or model. Estimated loss is $3,000.

