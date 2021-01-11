Police: Stabbing victim was cousin of suspect

The victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday night was a baby girl and the the biological cousin of the suspect, Fremont Police said Monday.

Alexander Hernandez, 19, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 8 in in the stabbing death of a 4-month-old child in a residence in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue.

Hernandez is being held without bond in the Dodge County Jail.

He is charged with First Degree Murder, a Class 1A felony, use of a weapon to commit a felony, Class 2 felony, and committing child abuse intentionally resulting in death, a Class B felony.

Fremont Police were dispatched at about 9:35 p.m., Jan. 8 to a report of an unconscious child at the Missouri Avenue residence in Fremont.

Before arriving at the scene, officers learned a person at the scene, later identified as Hernandez, had a knife. Officers arrived and learned the child had been stabbed.

The baby was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where the child later was pronounced dead.

Hernandez was taken into custody. Investigators learned that Hernandez was seen stabbing the child by another person in the home, Fremont Police reported. The witness grappled with Hernandez and was able to get the knife away from Hernandez.