At approximately 9:45 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Corey M. Hussey, 29, of Fremont on suspicion of False Reporting and Resisting Arrest following an incident at a residence in the 300 block of Jefferson Road.
Officers were dispatched to the residence for a civil standby. Officers had contact with Hussey who allegedly provided a false date of birth. It was learned he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. When officers attempted to take Hussey into custody he physically resisted with officers who eventually utilized a TASER device to take him into custody.