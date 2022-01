Fremont Police are warning the public about the latest scam involving phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement.

Police say this scam is old and the caller’s voice often sounds robotic in nature.

The police advise the public to hang up and not engage in any instructions given by the caller.

Police said there is no need to contact them to report that a person received a call, only if they have become a victim to it.

