Police: Windows reported damaged
Police: Windows reported damaged

Police News

At approximately 4 p.m., Feb. 17, a damage to property complaint was made at a business in the 800 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Reported damaged was the rear window on two different business vans that were parked in the parking lot.

It appears the windows were damaged as a result of being struck by a projectile, perhaps from a BB gun or pellet gun. Estimated damage is $400.

- Tribune staff

