At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint at a residence in the 1900 block of east 8th Street.
The victim reported that sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday an unknown person damaged a privacy fence around the residence. It appears that a vehicle struck the fence causing an estimated $1200 worth of damage. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without calling the police or leaving any contact information.