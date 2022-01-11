Prohaska launches campaign for Saunders County Sheriff

Republican Curt Prohaska, a deputy sheriff with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, announced on Tuesday his campaign for Saunders County Sheriff.

Current Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz recently announced his retirement and will not seek re-election.

“I’m excited to launch my campaign for sheriff and look forward to continuing to serve the great people of Saunders County,” Prohaska said in a press release. “As sheriff, I’ll put my 27 years of experience to work to keep Saunders County families safe, support our law enforcement officials, and protect our constitutional rights.”

Prohaska was born in David City and raised in Prague. After graduating from Prague High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served four years, including a station in Japan for Security Forces duty and time in an infantry battalion with the 1st Marine Division in California. Prohaska is a combat veteran, and he was directly involved with the liberation of Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War, where he was awarded his combat action ribbon and several other awards.

After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps he returned to Nebraska and began his law enforcement career in 1993. He was selected to join the Nebraska State Patrol in 1997 and served as a State Trooper for 21 years until his retirement in 2018. In 2002, he was selected as Trooper of the Year. After retiring from the Nebraska State Patrol, he became a financial advisor.

Prohaska has served as a Police Officer, Chief of Police, Deputy Sheriff, and Nebraska State Trooper, and has over 27 years of law enforcement experience. He was appointed to the Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board, is a member of the American Legion 129 in Ashland, and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Wahoo.

Prohaska and his wife Lisa have one adult daughter and a son-in-law and will become grandparents for the first time in May of 2022.

