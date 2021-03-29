Propane tank reported stolen

At approximately 10:40 a.m., March 25, a theft was reported at a business in the 2300 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
Reported stolen were a propane tank, a 24 pack of Pepsi and white igloo cooler filled with various beverages. The items had been left outside of the business before they were stolen. Estimated loss is $248.
_ Tribune staff
