Propane tank reported stolen
Propane tank reported stolen

Police News

At approximately 10:40 a.m., March 25, a theft was reported at a business in the 2300 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Reported stolen were a propane tank, a 24 pack of Pepsi and white igloo cooler filled with various beverages. The items had been left outside of the business before they were stolen. Estimated loss is $248.

_ Tribune staff

