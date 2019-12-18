{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 6:15 p.m.Tuesday the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident that was reported.

The victim stated that between 5:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. her vehicle, a red 2016 Honda Pilot, was parked and unoccupied at a business in the 800 block of north Lincoln Avenue. During that time an unknown second car struck her car. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any information.

The dollar value of the damage to the victim’s car is undetermined at this time.

