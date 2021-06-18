 Skip to main content
Property damage accident reported
Police News

At approximately 2:40 p.m., June 17, a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 400 block of north Clarmar Avenue, Fremont Police said.

Reported damaged was a 2006 Nissan Titan which had been parked on the street in front of the residence. The Titan was struck by a passing car. The driver of the second car did not leave any contact information.

Damage to the Titan included damage to the rear driver’s side door and the rear view mirror was knocked off. Damage to the Titan is estimated at $1,500.

