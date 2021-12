At approximately 3:45 p.m., Dec. 14, a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 1200 block of north Somers Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Reported damaged was a brown 2017 Chevrolet Malibu that was parked and unoccupied on the street in front of the residence when it was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.