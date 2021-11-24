At approximately 7:30 a.m., Nov. 21, a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 200 block of north Crosby Street, Fremont Police reported. Reported damaged was a mailbox in front of the residence that appeared to have been run over by a passing vehicle.
editor's pick top story
Property damage accident reported
-
- Updated
Related to this story
At approximately 5:15 a.m. Nov. 19, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after h…
At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 21, Emory W. Hecker, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats after he threatened the vic…
At approximately 7:15 a.m., Nov. 22, Fernando Garcia-Juarez, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license…
At approximately 3:35 p.m., Nov. 23, Jeffrey A. Collins, 32, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 700 …