At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint at a residence on west 23rd Street.
The victim reported his vehicle was parked on the street and someone punctured three of the vehicle's tires and broke out the back window. It is believed this occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. Damage is estimated at $700.
Thursday night at approximately 8:35 p.m. a theft from vehicle complaint was taken at the Johnson Lake recreational area in the 500 block of north Johnson Road.
The victim reported that between 8 and 8:30 p.m. she was walking around the lake. During that time, someone broke out the driver’s side window of her parked vehicle and took her purse out of the vehicle. Damage to the window is estimated at $300. In addition to personal items, the purse contained $20 cash.