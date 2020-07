Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 3 p.m., July 7, a damage-to-property complaint was made at a residence in the 1700 block of Iowa Street. Reported damaged was the driver’s side window of a 2008 Dodge Avenger.

The car was parked on the street overnight when the damage is believed to have occurred, Fremont Police reported. Estimated damage is $300.