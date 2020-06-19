Property damage complaint made
At approximately 7 a.m., June 18, a damage-to-property complaint was made at a residence in the 2000 block of Gaeth Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

The victim reported his 1990 Dodge Dakota was parked in the driveway in front of the residence overnight when someone damaged the driver and passenger side windows.

A brick was found nearby and is believed to have been used to cause the damage. Damage is estimated at $300.

