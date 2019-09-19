The Fremont Police Department responded to several calls related to property damage and/or theft on Wednesday.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 1400 block of east 5th Street. The victim reported that her 2016 Jeep Cherokee was parked in front of residence when it was struck by another vehicle sometime overnight. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information. Damage to the victim’s vehicle is estimated at $1000.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., a theft complaint was taken at a residence in the 700 block of north Irving Street. The victim reported that someone entered his parked, and unlocked vehicle and took a 20V Dewalt brand drill. Estimated loss is $190.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., a stolen bicycle complaint was taken at a residence in the 700 block of north Michael Street. The victim reported his black 15-speed Huffy brand mountain bike was stolen sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Estimated loss is $115.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., a damage to property complaint was taken at a business in the 800 block of east 23rd Street. The victim reported that between 1:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. his 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse was parked and unattended when someone smashed the passenger side front window. Nothing was reported stolen. Estimated damage amount is $300.