Protection order violation arrest made

On June 5, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of east 23rd Street during which an investigation determined a protection order violation had been committed.
Officers arrested Michael S. Pollitt, 32, of Bellevue for violation of a protection order and he was taken to the Dodge County booking center.
