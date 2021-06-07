 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Protection order violation arrest made
editor's pick top story

Protection order violation arrest made

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

On June 5, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of east 23rd Street during which an investigation determined a protection order violation had been committed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers arrested Michael S. Pollitt, 32, of Bellevue for violation of a protection order and he was taken to the Dodge County booking center.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' is retiring

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News