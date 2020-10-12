Public meeting set for Thursday in North Bend

A public meeting about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center will take place from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the North Bend Fire Hall, 140 W. Seventh St., North Bend.

The public will have the opportunity to meet and speak directly with a law enforcement officer to ask questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.

Questions can be emailed to publiccomments@fremontne.gov. Citizens also can call Lt. Shane Wimer at 402-727-2630 or Deputy Frank at 402-727-2700.

