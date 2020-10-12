 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public meeting set for Thursday in North Bend
View Comments

Public meeting set for Thursday in North Bend

{{featured_button_text}}
Joint Law Enforcement Center

The Police Facility Design Group made a preliminary conceptual design for a proposed joint law enforcement center between the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center.

 Courtesy

A public meeting about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center will take place from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the North Bend Fire Hall, 140 W. Seventh St., North Bend.

The public will have the opportunity to meet and speak directly with a law enforcement officer to ask questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.

Questions can be emailed to publiccomments@fremontne.gov. Citizens also can call Lt. Shane Wimer at 402-727-2630 or Deputy Frank at 402-727-2700.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News