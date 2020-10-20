Public meeting set for Thursday

The final Joint Law Enforcement Center public meeting is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Fremont City Auditorium Community Room, 925 N. Broad St.

The meeting gives the public an opportunity to meet and speak directly with a law enforcement officer to ask questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.

Citizens are welcome to ask questions. Questions can be emailed to publiccomments@fremontne.gov. Citizens also can call Lt. Shane Wimer at 402-727-2630 or Deputy Frank at 402-727-2700.

