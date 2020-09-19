Public meetings set for proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County and the City of Fremont have partnered together to move forward on a Joint Law Enforcement Center that would house the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, the Fremont Police Department and the 911 Communications Center.

Both the Dodge County Board of Supervisors and Fremont City Council unanimously approved bond language that seeks Dodge County voters’ approval of a new Joint Law Enforcement Center.

In an effort to provide information and answer questions in regard to the proposed center, an informational flyer will be published weekly on different aspects of the project. The flyers will be published on the City of Fremont’s website, www.fremontne.gov, as well as the Facebook pages of the sheriff’s department, police department and City of Fremont.

Two public meetings are scheduled. The first meeting is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Christensen Field Meeting Room, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont. The second meeting will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Fremont City Auditorium Community Room, 925 N. Broad St.

A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available for Talk Shop with a Cop from 5-6 p.m. at the following locations: Tuesdays at Hy-Vee, Wednesdays at Walmart, and Thursdays at Baker’s.

Citizens of Dodge County and the City of Fremont are welcome to ask questions. Questions can be emailed to publiccomments@fremont ne.gov. Citizens also can call Lt. Shane Wimer at 402-727-2630 or Deputy Frank at 402-727-2700.

