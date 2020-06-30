Purse stolen from vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that sometime between 2:30 and 3:50 p.m. on June 25 a theft occurred on County Road 19, just north of the west entrance to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The passenger side window of a vehicle parked at that location was smashed and taken from the vehicle was a purse containing cash, Visa cards, a Social Security card and an ID card. The total loss was estimated at $750.

Contact the DCSO at (402) 727-2700 with any information.

