Purse stolen from vehicle
Purse stolen from vehicle

  • Updated
Dodge County Sheriff

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that sometime between 2:30 and 3:50 p.m. on June 25 a theft occurred on County Road 19, just north of the west entrance to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The passenger side window of a vehicle parked at that location was smashed and taken from the vehicle was a purse containing cash, Visa cards, a Social Security card and an ID card. The total loss was estimated at $750.

Contact the DCSO at (402) 727-2700 with any information.

