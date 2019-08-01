The Dodge County Sheriff's Office recently took a burglary report from a residence on Rosedale Road, just east of Highway 77.
Sometime between 1-5 a.m. on July 31, 2019, someone entered the garage of the residence and stole numerous items, including a Smith torch with two bottles on a two-wheel cart, a Lincoln welder, a Craftsman power washer, a Werner 4-foot fiberglass ladder, several DeWalt hand tools, standard and metric wrenches, a Craftsman socket set, and cash from a truck in the garage.
The loss was estimated at $3,685.