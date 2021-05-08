Retiring sergeant recalls his many mentors

Looking back on his lengthy career, Sgt. Randy Beaton believes one of the best part about his job has been the people with whom he’s worked.

Beaton has worked at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office since 1987.

“I’ve been mentored by some really good people in the past,” the Fremont man said.

One of the best sergeants Beaton said he worked with was the late Bob Jordan, whom he describes as calm and confident.

“Two of the finest investigators this community ever had was Bill Poole and (the late) Greg Chamberlain,” Beaton said. “I was blessed to be an investigator with both of them. They were in their prime. I was learning.”

Beaton said the investigators were fair and treated suspects with respect.

“I’ve tried to do that, too, with people I take to jail or walk between the courts,” Beaton said. “I try to treat them like human beings. I want to be treating them the same way I would want to be treated if I was them.”