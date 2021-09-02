 Skip to main content
Rhode Island man arrested in Fremont
Rhode Island man arrested in Fremont

Police News

At approximately noon Thursday, agents with the III CORPS Drug Task Force arrested David Lorenzo, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island on an outstanding arrest warrant for Child Molestation.

Lorenzo was found at a residence in Fremont after III CORPS Drug Task Force Agents received information from law enforcement personnel in Rhode Island who had reason to believe Lorenzo was in Fremont. 

He is now in custody awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island.  

