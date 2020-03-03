Ricketts appoints new judge for Sixth Judicial District

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday appointed Francis W. Barron III of Arlington to the County Court, Sixth Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties).

Barron, 37, has served as Burt County Attorney since January 2015. His duties as county attorney have included prosecuting felony cases, dealing with child support matters, and representing and advising the Burt County Board. Barron has also run a private practice in Tekamah since 2009, where he has focused primarily on civil litigation. At the practice, he has handled family law, corporation formation, and debt defense cases, and he has also represented the Winnebago Tribe.

Barron holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association as well as the Dodge County Bar Association, where he served as president from May 2017 to May 2018.

Barron has taken part in the Nebraska Leadership Academy and volunteers as a coach for Arlington Youth Sports and the Fremont Family YMCA.