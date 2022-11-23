 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts names Klein to 6th Judicial District position

  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday in a press release the appointment Saunders County Public Defender Thomas Klein to the County Court, Sixth Judicial District.

The district includes Dodge County, as well as Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston and Burt counties.

Klein, from Wahoo, the press release states, has been the public defender in Saunders County since 1999.

“Additionally, (Klein) has served as village attorney for the Village of Morse Bluff since 1993. (He) also worked as managing partner at Haessler, Sullivan, Klein, LTD., since 1999,” officials stated in the press release. “As managing partner, Klein has practiced law in numerous counties in East Central Nebraska, both in county court and in district court. Klein has practiced in a broad range of areas in criminal law, including felonies, misdemeanors and appeals.

He has broad experience in all types of criminal cases and has tried numerous bench and jury trials during his career. Several times, Klein’s cases have gone before the Nebraska Supreme Court and the Nebraska Court of Appeals.”

Klein has a bachelor of science degree in political science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University Law School.

