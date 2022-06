Fremont Police officers responded at 8:11 a.m. June 16 to the area of U.S. Highway 275 and Military Avenue exit in reference to a one-vehicle rollover accident.

Contact was made with Allan J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont. An investigation revealed that his driver’s license was revoked with drugs also being located.

Farrand was arrested for driving during suspension and possession of a controlled substance.

