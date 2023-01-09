Saunders County deputy released from hospital

A Saunders County Sheriff’s deputy, who was seriously injured after his cruiser ended up a creek and caught fire, was released from the hospital on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Deputy Dominic Leuck sustained various injuries including a fractured rib, torn ligament in his ankle, a fractured cheek bone, bruising of his lungs, a concussion, bruises and lacerations.

The accident happened after Leuck attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle speeding on Nebraska Highway 79 near County Road N at approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and proceeded east at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office stated that the deputy lost visual contact with the suspect vehicle, which had lost control and rolled into a field.

The deputy then lost control and ended up in a creek at which time the cruiser caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

The suspect, Dustin A. Hayes, 26, of Prague sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody and transported to Saunders County Corrections after medical clearance.

The deputy was treated at Saunders Medical Center and later transferred to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for observation.

Hayes was ultimately cited with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and speeding.

The sheriff's office news release stated that Leuck is on the road to recovery and appreciates the support from everyone.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating both accidents.