Saunders County law enforcement officials seek suspect in robbery, strangulation case

Law enforcement officials in Saunders County need the public’s help in locating Parris Stamps.

Stamps is wanted for robbery and felony domestic assault via strangulation which took place Tuesday, May 31, a press release from the Saunders County Attorney’s office said.

Stamps was last seen driving a stolen blue 2010 Chevy Equinox with Nebraska plates 6-C402.

Anyone with information about Stamps’ whereabouts is asked to contact Saunders County Crime Stoppers at 402-443-8181. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

