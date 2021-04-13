Scribner woman sentenced to probation for meth possession

A 55-year-old Scribner woman was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Monday.
Charlotte E. Anderson previously pleaded guilty to the possession charge in the Dodge County District Court and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall on Feb. 23.
On Jan. 8, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home invasion in Scribner. While securing the house, deputies found a broken glass pipe stem with meth and 32 small, self-sealed plastic baggies in the bedroom.
One of the reporting parties, Anderson, was identified in her car outside of the residence and was found to be on probation for possession of controlled substance charges.
Anderson, who stated she had been staying clean, gave consent for a deputy to search the vehicle. A deputy found meth in a front-seat cup holder, as well multiple containers with a white substance inside.
Having initially pleaded not guilty, Anderson failed to appear in court on Nov. 5, 2020, and had a bench warrant at $500,000 placed for her arrest. She later withdrew her plea to plead guilty.
As part of Anderson’s plea deal, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she would stay silent for sentencing. Anderson’s attorney requested probation for his client and said she had been forthcoming during her evaluation and wanted help.
Along with the probation sentence, Hall ordered Anderson to take part in a weekly 12-step program, cognitive program, relapse prevention and 60 hours of community service.
In other district court news on Monday
- Stephanie E. Aitken, 24, of Omaha pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. On Oct. 11, 2020, a DCSO deputy was called to a disturbance at a gas station and saw a car driving away that had sustained damage. Aitken, the driver, had to be removed from the vehicle and was found to be driving on a suspended license. Involved parties said Aitken had been driving erratically and trying to sell them pills. They exited the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle found Modafinil. Aitken’s attorney said his client is on the Butler County Drug Court and is undergoing long-term treatment. Hall found Aitken guilty, ordered a presentence investigation and set her sentencing for May 24.
- Donald C. Weichman, 76, of Fremont had his bond reduced to 10% of $15,000. On Jan. 8, road patrol officers with the Fremont Police Department took a report of a sexual assault between Weichman and a female child, who later told them the incidents had been occurring for around a year. Weichman denied the allegations and filed a writ not guilty plea to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. Weichman’s attorney asked for her client’s bond to be reduced from $75,000 to $10,000, saying that he didn’t have a history of being aggressive or violent. She also said Weichman was living in an apartment complex for older adults and wouldn’t be around children. Although Beamis opposed the reduction due to the nature of the charges, Hall lowered the bond, ordered Weichman to have no unsupervised contact with children and set his hearing for May 24.
- Nia S. Ellis, 27, of Fremont had her sentencing continued to May 3 after testing positive for alcohol. On June 28, 2020, Ellis pleaded no contest to a DUI charge and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP and also had her license revoked for 15 years. She was arrested after a traffic stop for driving on the revoked license on Dec. 17, 2020. Although she had agreed to a drug test, Ellis later admitted to consuming alcohol on Saturday night. Ellis’ attorney said his client had been testing samples of wine at a restaurant she worked at and asked for a continuance of her sentencing. However, Beamis opposed the continuance and said Ellis had missed previous testings and wasn’t taking her fourth-offense DUI seriously. Hall approved the motion to continue and modified Ellis’ bond.
- Rodney R. McCombs, 59, of David City had his status hearing continued to June 21. On March 12, 2020, FPD was made aware of a juvenile female who said McCombs had rented a hotel room, where he had sexually assaulted her. McCombs admitted to renting a room with the juvenile, but denied any sexual contact. McCombs’ attorney said they were still in the discovery phase and needed additional time to track down comments, while McCombs waived his right to a speedy trial.
- Yamilet Maldonado-Hernandez, 19, of Fremont had her bench trial set for July 14. She is currently facing charges of
- possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. Maldonado-Hernandez, who filed a writ not guilty plea, waived her right to a jury trial in court.
- Jacob D. Jones, 26, of Wahoo had his bench warrant remain in effect. On March 11, Jones pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence to enter into the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Jones had previously failed to appear in court on March 8 and had a bench warrant issued for his arrest, but appeared later in the day and had the warrant canceled. However, Beamis said Jones had tested positive during the drug court selection process and had absconded. Jones’ lawyer said he had placed calls to his client but didn’t know where he was.
- Cynthia L. Nelms, 34, of Fremont and Daphne D. Hays, 32, of Lincoln were both not present at their hearings to revoke their probation and PRS, respectively. Beamis said both defendants had absconded, and Hall issued a bench warrant for each of them at $150,000.