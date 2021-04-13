Scribner woman sentenced to probation for meth possession

A 55-year-old Scribner woman was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Monday.

Charlotte E. Anderson previously pleaded guilty to the possession charge in the Dodge County District Court and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall on Feb. 23.

On Jan. 8, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home invasion in Scribner. While securing the house, deputies found a broken glass pipe stem with meth and 32 small, self-sealed plastic baggies in the bedroom.

One of the reporting parties, Anderson, was identified in her car outside of the residence and was found to be on probation for possession of controlled substance charges.

Anderson, who stated she had been staying clean, gave consent for a deputy to search the vehicle. A deputy found meth in a front-seat cup holder, as well multiple containers with a white substance inside.

Having initially pleaded not guilty, Anderson failed to appear in court on Nov. 5, 2020, and had a bench warrant at $500,000 placed for her arrest. She later withdrew her plea to plead guilty.