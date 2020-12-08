Sentencing of Ex-FPD officer rescheduled to January

The sentencing hearing for an ex-Fremont Police Department officer who was found guilty of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter was rescheduled to January.

Austin R. Williams, 35, was found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child on Sept. 9 after six days of trial. He was also charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest, but was found not guilty.

The sentencing for Williams in the Dodge County District Court was initially set for this Tuesday at 1 p.m., but was rescheduled to Jan. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m.

On Dec. 1, Williams' attorney, James Scarff, filed a motion to continue the sentencing, stating that Williams "has been directly exposed to COVID-19/coronavirus and must implement self-quarantine." The motion was approved Tuesday.

Williams' trial included testimony from investigators, his stepdaughter and wife.

On Aug. 10, 2018, Williams' stepdaughter told the Family Advocacy Network that he had abused her, citing an incident in March 2017 in which he came home drunk and engaged her in sexual contact.

When interviewed by the Nebraska State Patrol four weeks later, Williams said he didn't remember the incident and said it was "possible, but not probable" that it happened.

Williams, who began working for FPD in July 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in June 2018, was placed on administrative leave shortly after the interview, according to Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliot.

