Seven apply for county court judge in Sixth Judicial District following Vampola's resignation

LINCOLN – Seven individuals have submitted applications for appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, Washington counties.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Fremont. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Kenneth J. Vampola.

The seven applicants are: Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Board Room at the Dodge County Courthouse, 428 N. Broad St., in Fremont, beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:

1. Written testimony provided in advance: Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than Oct. 20, 2022, at the following address: Chief Justice Heavican, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to jackie.hladik@nebraska.gov.

2. Oral testimony offered during the hearing: Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing in the Board Room in the Dodge County Courthouse, Fremont. All persons attending should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with any directed health measures in effect.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-sixth-district-county-district-court.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1.