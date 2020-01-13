Greg M. Ariza, Omaha; Francis W. Barron III, Arlington; Patrick M. Lee, Kearney; Mark D. Raffety, Omaha; Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont; Desirae M. Solomon, Omaha; and Christina L. Thornton, Omaha, have submitted applications for appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair, Washington County, with the understanding that the judge is expected to also cover Tekamah, Burt County, and to assist one day per week in Fremont, Dodge County. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge C. Matthew Samuelson.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax St., District Courtroom, Blair, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. The commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-sixth-district-county-district-court.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.