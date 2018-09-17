The Fremont Police Department arrested five individuals for driving with a suspended or revoked license this weekend.
Kadie M. Gustafson, 26, of Fremont, was arrested on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for driving during revocation.
On Saturday, Juan Ramos-Larios, 22, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion for driving without having a Nebraska’s operator’s license.
And in separate incidents, Amanda D. Wyman, 27, of Omaha; Bryan PW Hill, 27, of Fremont; and Cory A. Hauck, 29, of Fremont, were arrested on suspicion of driving with suspended operator’s licenses.