Police News

A burglary was reported at two businesses at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of east Military Avenue the Fremont Police Department said.

Sometime overnight, forced entry was made to the businesses which were ransacked. Items reported stolen include a small amount of cash and three handguns. The estimated loss is $2,500.

Another burglary was reported at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday at a residence in the 1600 block of east 2nd Street.

Sometime between 8:30-10 a.m., forced entry was made to the home through the front door. A PlayStation 3 system was reported stolen. Estimated loss is $20.

The burglaries are under investigation but are not believed to be connected, the FPD said.

