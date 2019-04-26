A burglary was reported at two businesses at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of east Military Avenue the Fremont Police Department said.
Sometime overnight, forced entry was made to the businesses which were ransacked. Items reported stolen include a small amount of cash and three handguns. The estimated loss is $2,500.
Another burglary was reported at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday at a residence in the 1600 block of east 2nd Street.
Sometime between 8:30-10 a.m., forced entry was made to the home through the front door. A PlayStation 3 system was reported stolen. Estimated loss is $20.
The burglaries are under investigation but are not believed to be connected, the FPD said.