The Fremont Police Department responded to three theft from a vehicle complaints on Monday.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. a complaint was made in the 600 block of west Ninth Street. The victim reported she left her car parked and unattended for approximately 90 minutes and when she returned to it she found that her purse and its contents, which she had left in the car, were gone. Among the items reported stolen were a vaping device, a Pinnacle bank card, a Nebraska operator’s license and a WIC benefit card. The estimated dollar amount of the stolen items is $70. It is unknown if the victim’s car was locked while she was away but there is no indication that forced entry was reported.
At approximately 1 p.m. a complaint was made in the 1000 block of east Eighth Street. The victim reported that he left his car parked and unattended and that someone entered the car and took his wallet which contained various forms of identification, a banking card and insurance cards. There was no dollar estimate provided for the loss. It is not known if the victim locked his car but there was no indication of forced entry reported.
At approximately 2:55 p.m a complaint was made in the 2100 block of north Clarkson Street. The victim reported that at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday evening he parked his car and left it unlocked and unattended. At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday the victim entered his vehicle and found property missing including a pair of pliers and two flashlights. The estimated loss is $90.